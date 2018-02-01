"Build it and they will come". A field of dreams in the making on the outskirts of the former coal mining town of Coalisland.

A new €34m Lake Torrent Circuit is currently under construction in the County Tyrone outpost, and already the World Superbikes have committed to a three-year agreement to add the venue to its world championship calendar.

Manna Developments and Dorna WSBK Organization have confirmed the signing of a three-year agreement to host the WorldSBK Races at the new track, located just 40 minutes away from Belfast.

Designed by award-winning motorsport track designers Driven International, the development of Lake Torrent will transform 163 acres of former clay pits into a world class racing circuit and its creation will see WorldSBK visit Northern Ireland for the first time in the series’ history.

The WorldSBK Championship is one of the largest motorsport championships in the world. Now in its 31st season, the championship is contested by 59 teams, visiting 12 countries and with global TV airtime in excess of 18,000 hrs.

Northern Ireland will join a list of host nations that currently includes Australia, Thailand, Spain, Holland, Italy, England, Czech Republic, USA, Portugal, France, Argentina and Qatar.

Currently in the early development stages, work is now under way on the Lake Torrent Circuit which will be 3.6km (2.2 miles) in length, featuring 12 corners with a width of 12-15m and elevations of +/-30m, accompanied by full supporting facilities.

Reigning WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team), who hails from Ballynure in County Antrim, is understandably thrilled about the agreement: "I’m so excited about this news because motorcycling in Northern Ireland has a huge heritage, right through from Joey Dunlop to myself and Eugene Laverty.

"I’m very curious to see how the track is going to look, but I’m sure it will be very well attended because the fans love their bikes.

"I can’t wait to get the chance to go there in 2019, and it’s an incredible way to nurture young talent. I can’t wait to be involved and to fly the flag for Northern Ireland in this new adventure, and it would be nice to create a circuit that many people talk about as the best in the world."

Speaking at a reception in Dungannon, WorldSBK Executive Director Daniel Carrera said: "We are delighted to be adding Northern Ireland as a destination for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.

"With the large tradition and culture in motorcycling in Northern Ireland, I am sure that this event could become a reference in our Championship in the near future."

Lake Torrent is the brainchild of Manna Developments founder and motor-racing enthusiast David Henderson and is set to regenerate the Coalisland and its surrounds.

"For the past 15 years it has been a dream of mine to build a motor racing circuit that incorporates the feel of the road with the safety of an international standard track – and also to bring the World Superbike Championship to Northern Ireland," said Henderson.

"Having finally identified the perfect location and achieved planning permission last year, today sees the completion of that dream and is a day that will only be topped when we see tens of thousands of spectators converge in Coalisland for the first WorldSBK racing event in Northern Ireland. They really don’t come much bigger than this.

"This is a historic milestone for the town of Coalisland, the county of Tyrone and indeed for the whole of Northern Ireland as we celebrate the realisation of our vision to create an internationally recognised motorsport arena which will become a venue for regional, national and international competitions for many years to come."