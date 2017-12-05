Cork driver Keith Cronin won the Manley Memorial Trophy as the 2017 Irish International Driver of the Year at the Beta/Motorsport Ireland awards at the Mansion House in Dublin.

The award, as selected by the members of the Irish Motorsport Press, went to Cronin who claimed his fourth British Rally Championship title this year.

The title showdown went to the last round on the Isle of Man, where he won the rally by 0.1 of a second and the championship by a solitary point in his M-Sport backed Ford Fiesta

Cronin is hoping to make a return to the World Rally Championship in 2018.

Callum Devine, 23, from Claudy in Co Derry, took the Billy Coleman award as the Young Rally Driver of the Year.

Devine won the Junior British Rally Championship in 2017 and was victorious in the junior section of the Ypres Rally in Belgium.

He'll receive €50,000 worth of support to compete in stage rallies nationally and internationally next year.

Jordan Dempsey from Mullingar was named the Young Racing Driver of the Year.

Dempsey, just 17, spent the initial part of the race season concentrating on his Leaving Cert. On his return to racing, he showed impressive form, with several pole positions, lap records and victory in his first British championship race at Castle Combe.

He intends to compete in the USA in 2018 and will also receive a €50,000 support package from Motorsport Ireland and Sport Ireland to help to develop his motor racing career.