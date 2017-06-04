Monaghan’s Sam Moffett continued his domination of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship with victory in the Rathkeale House Hotel Circuit of Munster Rally, round four of the campaign.

In what was the closest contest of the series to date, Moffett (Ford Fiesta WRC) and local co-driver Keith Moriarty finished 12.4 seconds ahead of the Ford Focus WRC of former champion Donagh Kelly and his Monaghan co-driver Conor Foley.

Moffett has now won all four rounds to date and leads reigning champion Roy White (Fiesta WRC) by 24 points.

Ulster pair Alastair Fisher/Gordon Noble (Fiesta R5) were one minute and 39.4 seconds further behind in third.

Moffett led though the opening stage but Kelly topped the time sheets through the next pair of stages to lead at the Newcastle West service by 3.1 seconds with Declan Boyle (Fiesta WRC) 19.7 seconds further behind in third.

As the leading pair battled for supremacy, Boyle retired when his Fiesta WRC punctured on the fifth stage and he lost over five minutes. His demise promoted Alastair Fisher (Fiesta R5) into third.

Although Kelly extended his lead to 6.4 seconds on S.S. 4, Moffett made the perfect response and courtesy of a pair of fastest stage times he regained the lead but Kelly was still just 2.1 seconds behind.

Moffett went on to claim his fourth win of the season and extend his lead in the Triton series.

Kelly and Fisher were second and third respectively.

Donegal’s Manus Kelly (Subaru) came home in fourth place from Keith Cronin’s Fiesta R5, who lost time with an overshoot and the Fiesta WRC of Roy White.

The Group N category was won by Limerick’s Colm Murphy (Subaru) and his Cork co-driver Don Montgomery. Tyrone’s Vivian Hamill/Denver Rafferty (Escort) were the top two-wheel drive exponents.