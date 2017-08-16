MMA fighter Rondel Clark has died after competing at an event in Boston last Saturday.

The 26-year-old American passed away on Tuesday following his bout against Ryan Dunn on a card sponsored by the Cage Titans promotion company.

Clark was carried from the octagon on a stretcher after losing on a technical knockout.

He was pronounced dead three days later at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

"The New England MMA community lost one of our own on Tuesday morning; Rondel Da'twaun Clark passing away at Beth Israel Hospital due to complications following his amateur bout on Saturday night," a Cage Titans statement released on on its Facebook page read.

"Rondel was a cherished soul throughout his athletic career, known for his utter tenacity on the grid iron, grappling mats, and inside the MMA cage.

"We at Cage Titans extend our deepest condolences to the Clark family, who request no outside communications at this time."

Sixteen months ago Portuguese MMA fighter Joao Carvalho died after a Total Extreme Fighting event in Dublin.

Carvalho had taken ill after he was beaten via technical knockout in a fight against Charlie Ward, who's trained by Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh.

Carvalho underwent emergency brain surgery but a statement from his Vitor Nobrega Team later confirmed his death.