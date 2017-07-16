Ireland’s Neil Seery lost his last ever fight as the UFC returned to Glasgow tonight, with compatriot Charlie Ward knocked out in dramatic fashion at the SSE Hydro in the Scottish capital.

Alexandre Pantoja’s rear-naked choke forced Seery into a submission in the third and final round of their flyweight bout as the 38-year-old suffered a second consecutive loss before heading into retirement.

Charlie Ward, who fights out of John Kavanagh’s Straight Blast Gym, was knocked unconscious by Galore Bofando via a takedown reversal in the first round of their welterweight clash.

The main event saw another of Conor McGregor's gym-mates beaten, with Gunnar Nelson suffering a surprise defeat as he was knocked out by Argentine welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio midway through the first round.