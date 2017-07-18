Ireland 1

Argentina 2

A sterling defensive effort from the Irish women's hockey team wasn’t quite enough to topple a highly rated Argentina in today’s quarter final in Johannesburg on Tuesday.



Despite the defeat, Ireland’s World Cup dreams remain alive.

A fifth place finish will still be enough to book their spot at the tournament.

The Irish women are now sucked into a 5th-8th place playoff from which one team will emerge to progress to the World Cup automatically.

Even then, sixth or seven could prove enough to book their spot in London next summer depending on the results of the continental championships later this year.

The Argentinians, ranked No. 3 in the world, came out of the blocks firing with Mario Granatto sending a reverse strike across the face of goal.

Moments later, Rocio Sanchez’s effort was saved by Irish stopper Ayeisha McFerran in the opening minutes.

But Ireland settled into the game and Katie Mullan set up Ireland’s first chance with a ball to the waiting Deirdre Duke in the circle.

Hannah Matthews was in fine form throughout and sent a pinpoint pass to Nikki Evans on the edge of the circle but Noel Barrionuevo showed her experience in dispossessing the Irish.

The game nestled into a tactical battle with Argentina enjoying the bulk of possession but rarely being allowed to create clear chances by the Irish defence.

The opening goal came in the 25th minute and was more a result of Irish error than spectacular attacking.

A mis-trap saw the ball fall to Argentinian captain Delfina Merino who calmly rounded McFerran at the top of the circle and passed it into the open goal.

The Irish adapted their structure as the second half began and looked to force the Argentinians onto the wing rather than their danger route down the centre.

Ireland's Hannah Matthews battles for possession with Argentina's Florencia Habif

However, early in the half the Irish women were hit with a sucker punch.

Argentina won the first penalty corner of the game and a powerful shot by Julia Gomes into the corner left McFerran with no chance.

A disciplined Irish defence remained resolute thereafter and toiled hard to create chances on the counter-attack.

On the 43rd minute, Anna O'Flanagan charged into the circle, winning Ireland's first penalty corner of the game.

Roisin Upton was on hand to send one of her signature drag flicks past the diving Belen Succi to bring Ireland back into the tie.

Matthews was again on hand to send the ball through the mid field to Mullan in the circle but she was swarmed by 3 defenders before releasing her shot.

Ireland began to pile on the pressure and looked a match for the world number 3 as they won another penalty corner in the final few minutes.

Speaking after the match head coach Graham Shaw said: "We are obviously disappointed losing that game. We started a little tentative and allowed them to control too many phases in the first half.

"The second half was a lot better and we put them under a lot more pressure as a result.

"We are very confident going into the 5th-8th playoffs and looking forward to the challenge".

The Irish women now move into the 5th-8th place playoffs and will be in action on Thursday (July 20th) against either Germany or South Africa.

A fifth place finish will still guarantee the Green Army a spot at the 2018 World Cup.

The Ireland men’s hockey team compete against Spain in their quarter final tomorrow (12:30pm Irish time).

A win there would guarantee Ireland a World Cup spot while a loss would send them into the dogfight of a 5th-8th playoff.

Ireland: A McFerran, K Mullan (Captain), S McCay, E Tice, G Pinder, C Watkins, N Daly, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, D Duke

Subs: G O’Flanagan, Y O’Byrne, N Evans, E Beatty, S Loughran, R Upton, L Colvin

Argentina: B Succi, M Cavallero, M Fernandez, D Merino (Captain), A Habif, M Granatto, F Habif, R Sanchez, L von der Heyde, N Barrionuevo, J Gomes

Subs: A Gorzelany, E Trinchinetti, A Alonso, M Campoy, M Ortiz, J Jankunas, M Mutio