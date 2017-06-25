Ireland 4-2 Germany

Ireland completed their preparations for the World League semi-finals with a comeback victory over hosts Germany that ensured Craig Fulton's side top spot at the Four Nations tournament in Hamburg.

Following comprehensive wins over Spain and Austria in their opening matches, both teams knew this game would decide the winners of the competition and there was very little to differentiate the two in the opening quarter.

Skipper Jonny Bell cleared a shot off the Irish line before German goalkeeper Tobias Walter made a superb double save from Shane O’Donoghue and Chris Cargo shots at the other end.

The game came to life in the second quarter with three goals in two minutes, however, as Tom Grambusch's fine drag flick opened the scoring.

Moments later Moritz Trompertz forced a turnover and sent a reverse shot towards goal for Marco Miltkau to get the faintest of touches on to take it past David Harte, but Ireland pulled one back 30 seconds later when O’Donoghue deflected in a shot from close range.

Ireland completed their recovery before the break as Alan Sothern made it 2-2, finishing off some good work by Sean Murray.

The second half saw temperatures rise with several yellow cards being handed out, but Ireland did not have to wait long to hit the front for the first time - Eugene Magee breaking the deadlock in the 34th minute.

Germany continued to create chances and had no fewer than six penalty corners but could not find an equaliser as both Harte and Bell repelled their strikes.

The game was put to bed by Murray late on after Germany had withdrawn their goalkeeper as he tapped into an open goal.

Ireland now head to Johannesburg in good spirits next month for the World League semi-final that also doubles as a qualifier for the World Cup in India next year.