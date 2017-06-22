Ireland 4 Spain 1

Ireland got their Four Nations Cup campaign off to a flying start in Hamburg with a comprehensive victory over Spain.

Craig Fulton's side opened the scoring with a drag flick goal from Shane O’Donoghue in the second minute and rarely relinquished control of the ball in the opening exchanges against the side ranked one place below ninth-placed Ireland in the current world rankings.

The pace was blistering at times and captain Jonny Bell was causing the Spanish trouble all over the pitch as he distributed the ball at will.

Alan Sothern doubled the Irish lead in the 20th minute via another penalty corner drag flick as keeper Mario Fernandez was beaten low to his right side again.

Irish stopper David Harte was called into action late in the first half but was out to smother the ball before clearing the danger to ensure his side's a 2-0 half-time advantage.

Ireland continued to control proceedings in the second half, and another well-worked penalty corner routine in the 29th minute saw O’Donoghue fake his drag to set up Lee Cole, who made no mistake to net Ireland's third.

The goal-scoring chances came less frequently as Spain began to apply more pressure and Diego Arana got his side on the scoresheet late in the game as a goal-mouth scramble saw him bundle the ball in following Harte’s initial save.

But Ireland got the last word, breaking at pace after Spain had pulled their goalkeeper and Matthew Nelson added the gloss to a 4-1 victory.

Ireland are back in action again on Friday against Austria at 3:45pm.