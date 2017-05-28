Ireland 2-2 USA

Ireland came back from two goals down to snatch a draw in their final test against the USA in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The US took the lead in the 24th minute when Kathleen Sharkey rifled home from a tight angle.

Ireland changed keepers for the third quarter with Ayeisha McFerran replacing Anna O'Flanagan and she was immediately called into action, saving well.

A PC after 43 minutes for the US by Sharkey was ruled out as the shot was too high.

Ireland threw everything at their opponents and were unlucky not to equalise after a fantastic ball by Katie Mullan into the circle went unpunished.

Ireland went further behind in the 55th minute when Michelle Vittesse set up Jill Witmer for the finish.

Ireland withdrew their keeper and as they pushed forward forced consecutive penalty corners from which Hannah Matthews scored at the back post.

Ireland piled on the pressure as they chased the equaliser. In the 58th minute a crash ball into the circle by Shirley McCay was controlled and nicely finished by O'Flanagan to give the girls in green a deserved draw.

Irish coach Graham Shaw said after the game: "We are rally pleased with the overall performance in the three tests. We know the areas we need to hone in on over the next three weeks.

"There were some outstanding performances and are all very excited about the summer ahead"

The team return to Dublin on Sunday morning and will continue their preparations for WL3 in South Africa with training camps over the next couple of weekend before they depart for a 4 Nations tournament in Berlin from 15 to 18 June.

Ireland: G O'Flanagan, Wilson, Tice, O Byrne, McCay, Daly, Watkins, Mullan, A O Flanagan, Loughran, Duke

Subs: McFerran, Matthews, Meeke, Beatty, Evans, Russell.