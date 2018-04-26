Olivia Mehaffey and Paula Grant will compete for Great Britain and Ireland in the upcoming Curtis Cup.

The two Irish golfers have been named on the eight-woman team ahead of the 40th staging of the famous amateur women's competition, which takes place in June.

The Quaker Ridge golf club in New York will host this year's event, taking place from 8-10 June as GB&I look to defend the trophy that they won, 11½-8½, at Dun Laoghaire golf club two years ago.

Mehaffey, who plays college golf at Arizona State with the Sun Devils women's golf team, will compete in her second Curtis Cup, having made her debut at the Irish event in 2016, while Lisburn's Grant will make her maiden appearance in New York.

Former world number one amateur golfer Leona Maguire will turn professional next month and had ruled herself out of contention for selection.

Five English and one Scottish golfer make up the team of eight, while Elaine Farquharson-Black will again captain the team, having led the side to victory in Dublin

"There have been a number of players throughout Great Britain and Ireland who have been in impressive form recently and it was a difficult decision to select only eight," said Farquharson-Black.

"The players selected will now have a wonderful opportunity to perform on the international stage in one of the world’s most prestigious events and I’m sure that they will give their very best as we attempt to retain the trophy against a talented team from the United States."

Ireland's Annabel Wilson, from Lurgan, has been named as the non-travelling reserve, while England’s Isobel Wardle, who was also named in the provisional GB&I squad, has decided to focus on undertaking her school exams.