Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley is optimistic that Ireland will get to host the Ryder Cup in 2026 at Adare Manor.

Dubliner McGinley led the European team to victory at Gleneagles in Scotland back in 2014 and the current European Tour board member is fully supporting the country’s bid to bring the event back to these shores for the first time in 20 years.

McGinley was part of the victorious side that secured the win at the K Club back in 2006 and while the four-time European Tour winner believes that event was one of the most successful Ryder Cups ever, he is convinced that the JP McManus hosted event could take it to another level.

"I think it would a great venue," McGinely told RTE Sport. "We had wonderful success in 2006, maybe the most successful Ryder Cup we’ve ever had, and there’s no doubt that Ireland and JP would put on a great show should it be here.

"I’m a member of the board of the European Tour committee but first of all, I’m an Irishman and I want to have it here."

Adare Manor has recently been revamped with huge investment in the resort, and most relevantly, the golf course and facilities and McGinley has no doubts that the Limerick venue would be capable of hosting such a prestigious event.

"Is the course good enough? 101 per cent."

And the three-time Ryder Cup player, who famously holed the winning putt at the 2002 event at The Belfry, believes that Ireland has a great chance as the bid makes both sporting and business sense.

"I think strong," said McGinley, when asked of Adare Manor’s chances. "If I take off my Irish hat and put on my business hat, then absolutely.

"Why wouldn’t you want to do business with JP McManus and a golf course that is absolutely stellar, where he is a guy who is very bought into his local community and a guy who is very bought into Ireland, and will do everything he can do make sure that it is the best Ryder Cup we have ever had.

"So I think he has a very good hand to show the European Tour and hopefully it gets over the line."

And while McGinley, as a Tour board member and former captain, will no doubt have a certain amount of influence in the destination of the 2026 event, he stressed that it was far from a foregone conclusion that the event was signed, sealed and delivered at this juncture.

"The Ryder Cup would do great for any country and that is the problem that JP has got, the fierce competition.

"You are not just competing on a local level, you are competing all over Europe, with very wealthy people around Europe and fabulous golf courses and fabulous countries that have got so much to offer.

"And a home venue only comes around once every four years. It’s a tall ask, it’s not a foregone conclusion. And hopefully the business reasons for the European Tour collide with JP’s ambition and we get it there."

And while the golfing world got behind the big at today’s launch in Limerick, with Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry showing their support, McGinley feels that the whole country and the government need to back the 2026 bid.

"First and foremost, it’s an Irish bid, it’s not a JP McManus bid. We need to get the government onside, they have indicated that they would support it and that is very important.

"And luckily that JP is there in the background and able to showcase Adare Manor and put it as a potential venue on the table.

"I think we’re on the right track and fingers crossed, we’re going to have it."