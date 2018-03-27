Jon Rahm has confirmed that he will be returning to Ireland this summer to defend the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The current world number three stormed to a six-shot victory last summer on the links of Portstewart and has committed to this year’s Rory Foundation-hosted event at Ballyliffin.

The Donegal links hosts the event for the first time in July and Rahm admits that he is relishing the opportunity to defend his maiden European Tour victory.

This year’s tournament remains part of the prestigious Rolex Series in the Race to Dubai, and Rahm is hoping to become the first player to successfully defend the title since Colin Montgomerie in 1997.

Rahm’s confirmed return, added to tournament host Rory McIlroy’s recent victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill, Florida, is sure to whet the appetites of golf fans across Ireland ahead of the two players doing battle on the dunes of Ballyliffin Golf Club this summer.

Another links gem, Ballyliffin will provide the spectacular backdrop for the 63rd edition of one of Europe’s oldest championships, which takes place from 5-8 July, again in prime placing on the Tour calendar, just two week's before The Open.

Rahm treated the passionate Irish fans to an unforgettable performance last year, breaking numerous tournament records courtesy of a remarkable final round 65 - which included a hole-out eagle on the fourth hole, followed closely by a streak of four successive birdies as well as another eagle.

"It was extremely special last year," said Rahm, who went on to win the European Tour’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

"Not only was it my first European Tour victory, it was a Rolex Series event and I am a Rolex ambassador so it meant a lot in many ways.

"But it was also the first time I was leading or tied for the lead going into the final round and to perform the way I did was amazing, making a great par save on two and then holing out on four, on top of the display of golf I had after that.

"It’s really easy to get comfortable and hold on to the score but I just kept making birdies and hitting good shots and I experienced a part of myself which I didn’t know I had, so it was a lot of fun.

"I’m excited for it and excited that it counts more towards the Ryder Cup because then it’s easier for us to play both tours. Those events serve as a highlight for the year.

"It’s my first Ryder Cup year and I’m really excited to hopefully be on the team, I’m going to work hard to try and get on the team and I can’t wait to hopefully bring the cup back home to Europe."