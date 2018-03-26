The Ryder Cup will return to Hazeltine National in 2028, the PGA of America has announced.

The Minnesota layout hosted the last Ryder Cup in 2016 when the United States lifted the trophy for the first time since 2008 and will become the first American venue to host the biennial event twice.

"Hazeltine - site of the US Ryder Cup team's 17-11 victory in 2016 - will become the first American venue to host a second Ryder Cup," read a statement on www.pga.com.

European captain Thomas Bjorn and American counterpart Jim Furyk will lead their teams at Le Golf National in Paris later in the year as Europe aim to win a sixth consecutive contest on home soil.

Europe were comprehensively beaten 18 months ago after losing the first session 4-0, with Thomas Pieters' four points as a rookie the only shining light.

Whistling Straits will host the next Ryder Cup on American soil, before it moves to Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy in 2022 and Bethpage Black in 2024.

The European venues for 2026 and 2030 are yet to be decided but the Olympic Club in San Francisco will play host in 2032.

Hazeltine has previously hosted two US Opens, two US PGA Championships, two US Women's Opens and a US Senior Open.

The PGA of America accompanied the announcement with a video on their Ryder Cup social media feeds featuring the recent gold-medal winning men's Olympic curling team.