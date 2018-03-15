Tiger Woods justified his position as pre-tournament favourite with an impressive start to the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.

Woods is seeking a record ninth victory at Bay Hill in just his fifth PGA Tour event since undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April 2017, his fourth back operation in the space of three years.

The 42-year-old finished second to England's Paul Casey in the Valspar Championship on Sunday and carried on where he left off in Orlando with an opening 68 to lie one shot off the early clubhouse lead held by Jimmy Walker, who holed his second shot to the 18th for a closing eagle.

Rory McIlroy was among the late starters and moved under par with an opening birdie. The four-time major winner remained at one under until the sixth hole, where the Holywood golfer began a run of birdies to take him to four under par after eight. A par on the ninth saw McIlroy post 32 for the front nine and sits just one shot off the lead as he begins the inward nine.

Graeme McDowell sits one shot off Woods and two off the clubhouse lead following an excellent opening round 69 to move inside the top five.

Starting on the back nine, McDowell birdied his third hole, the 12th, before handing it back on the 15th. But the Portrush native made an eagle on the 16th hole, his seventh, and reached the turn at two under par.

The 2010 US Open champion enjoyed a steady back nine, making par on each of the first seven holes, before McDowell added another birdie on his penultimate hole, the eighth.

The former Ryder Cup star finished his round with a par on the ninth hole to post 69.

Padraig Harrington also enjoyed an under-par opening round, posting a one-under 71, while Shane Lowry was level going up the 18th but finished with a disastrous triple bogey seven to post three over.

After starting from the 10th, Woods birdied the 12th, 13th and 16th to reach the turn in 33, but looked to have undone most of his good work with a wild tee shot on the third hole which finished up entangled in a mesh fence and was deemed out of bounds.

The former world number one appeared unhappy with the ruling as he took the headcover off his fairway wood and threw it behind him before making the lonely walk back to the tee, from where his third shot also sailed right.

A superb fourth shot cut around a tree found the edge of the green, but two putts from long range added up to a double-bogey six.

The smile was quickly back on the 14-time major winner's face as he birdied the fourth and sixth, both par fives, and it remained firmly in place as he followed a poor tee shot on the par-three seventh by holing from 70 feet for an unlikely birdie.

Woods also holed from 11 feet for par on the ninth, his final hole, after finding a greenside bunker with his approach and is now vying for favouritism for the Masters with world number one Dustin Johnson.

Patrick Reed, who bogeyed the 72nd hole in the Valspar Championship to miss out on a play-off with Casey, was alongside Woods on four under, with England's Justin Rose a shot behind after a remarkable fightback.

Rose was four over par after his first six holes, but birdied seven of the next 10 to card an opening 69.