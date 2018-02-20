Tiger Woods has been unveiled as one of the United States' vice-captains for the Ryder Cup against Europe in Paris in September.

US captain captain Jim Furyk named Woods and Steve Stricker as right-hand-men for this year's contest in France.

Woods has not featured as a player in the biennial contest since collecting just half a point from four matches in 2012, when Europe came back from 10-6 down on the final day in the 'Miracle at Medinah'.

However, the former world number one enjoyed a successful debut as an assistant at Hazeltine in 2016 and will fill the same role at Le Golf National from September 28-30.

Woods also said last week he would relish a dual role as player and vice-captain. Woods is currently battling to revive his career on course, though his comeback from injury has been patchy.

Speaking via a video message, Woods said: "My goal is to make the team but whatever happens I will continue to do what I can to help us keep the cup. I'm excited about the challenge ahead."

Furyk believes Woods will be a valuable asset in Paris, particularly if a number of younger players who grew up idolising the 14-time major winner make the team.

He said: "When you look at that team room (at Hazeltine), a lot of them became professional golfers because they wanted to emulate Tiger Woods, so to have him in that team room, being that humble guy who is ready to serve means a lot."