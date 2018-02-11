Shane Lowry was the only Irishman to make the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after a superb four-under-par 68.

The Offaly native hit four birdies on his front nine before balancing two more birdies with a pair of bogeys on the way in.

Lowry moved to seven under overall, seven shots behind joint leaders Ted Potter Junior and Dustin Johnson.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy had a five-putt on his Friday round to card a disappointing 74 and followed up with a par 72 to go one-under for the tournament in California.

Four dropped shots on the front nine appeared to have put paid to his chances of making the three-under third-round cut, but the Northern Irishman nearly finished with a flourish on the par-5 18th.

After a penalty drop, McIlroy nearly struck an eagle from 240 yards with his shot striking the flag.

Paul Dunne (77) finished on five over while Padraig Harrington's one-under 71 was his best round of the competition but he was +7 in total. Seamus Power finished on the same mark after a painful concluding 78 while Graeme McDowell hit 74 to end on ten over.

Potter Junior put himself into contention on the third day - five birdies and an eagle on the front nine coming as part of a nine-under round of 62.

The American climbed 22 places to sit 14-under for the tournament and tied for the lead with Johnson, who carded a 70.

Chasing the Americans going into the final round are Australian Jason Day, who sits two shots off the pace after going around in 69, and Troy Merritt, who also sits on 12-under.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth followed his opening 72 with rounds of 66 and 70 - with his Saturday round including a deft 82-yard approach shot to set up a birdie on the par-5 18th.