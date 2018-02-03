Golfer Padraig Harrington's popular twitter account has been hacked - and it's no longer family friendly!

The three-time major winner is known for tweeting about golf - naturally enough - his charity work, family life, his clothing range and his love of burgers.

But his account - @padraig_h, which has over 103,000 followers - has been taken over by Tammy Boolman, who describes herself in her bio as 'Voice actress \ Travel lover. Waiting you'.

The content being tweeted since early on Saturday afternoon is certainly different - and not the sort of stuff you'd be checking up on the office computer.

No doubt, Padraig's people are on the case and Harrington will be back in charge of his own against again soon.