Tiger Woods recorded his best finish in a full-field PGA Tour event since August 2015 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The former world number one has only completed four competitive rounds in the invitational Hero World Challenge - an event with no cut - while recovering from back surgery.

The 14-time major winner carded four birdies and four bogeys in a closing 72 for a three under par total at Torrey Pines, leaving him inside the top 30 - his best finish since tying for 10th at the Wyndham Championship three years ago.

Woods told the PGA Tour website: "I played a lot better today. It was tough conditions out there, it was tough scoring. I wanted to shoot something around 65; I thought that might be a play-off number. I was trying to post early and see what might happen."

Asked to grade his week's work, Woods - who hit less than a third of fairways this week - added: "Very pleased, after not playing for a couple of years and coming out here on the tour and playing a solid four days.

"I fought hard for these scores, they weren't drive down the middle, hit it on the green and two-putt. This was a lot of putting."