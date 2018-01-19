Harrington on playing with Trump: "If the government of Ireland asked me to do something I would do it" pic.twitter.com/raFjO5LfkH

Padraig Harrington said he would be prepared to play a round of golf with Donald Trump if the Irish government asked him to do so.

The three-time Major winner's answer to the inevitable Trump question came at the end of an interview on the Late Late Show, where he also spoke about his successful career and ambitions for the future, dealing with questions over his past swing woes, and the words his caddie spoke to him on the 72nd hole of his first Major victory at Carnoustie in 2007.

And he spoke about how enjoys being out on the golf course perhaps more than ever. His attitude is less intense than it was a decade ago when he was in his Major-winning pomp.

"I enjoy what I do more than ever. Ten years ago, I remember playing a practice round with Nick Faldo at the Masters.

"He had won six majors. And he's out there and he's really, really working hard in this practice round.

"And I said, 'What's it all about?' And he said, 'If I could just win one more...'

"I said, 'what difference would one more make?' And he said, 'It would make all the difference.'

"And I'm going, 'it wouldn't make any difference. You've achieved in the game. How can one more make a difference?'

"And I looked at that and said I hope when I get to his age, I'm not like that. Trying like that. I've seen it with one or two other guys at that age.

"There's a time when you have to sit back and say you've done pretty much everything you're going to do in the game. You're not going to change your legacy. I could win another major and you're not going to change much."

And he admitted his irritation with the consistent questions over his continued tinkering with his swing following Harrington's major blitz in 2007 and 2008.

"With most people, I've got this stigma of changing my golf swing and that's why I didn't win any more majors after 2008. People want a simple black and white (version) of what happened.

"I won three majors very quickly. It would have been a lot easier if I won one every five years. I would have made my life a lot easier.

"But the fact is I played better golf in 2009 and 2010 than I did the years I won my majors. I've played some good golf since then and at all stages of my career I've been evolving and changing things."