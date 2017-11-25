Paul Dunne finally found some form at the UBS Hong Kong Open, shooting four-under par in the third round as SSP Chawrasia maintained his lead atop the leaderboard.

Greystones native Dunne, posted his first round in the 60s this week as he shot a four under-par 66 to move 25 places up the leaderboard.

Named this week on the European team for the upcoming EurAsia Cup, Dunne posted six birdies throughout his round on Saturday, yet finished with a disappointing bogey on the final hole.

Dunne remains eight shots off Chawrasia's ten-under lead who posting a round of 69 on day three, which kept the 39-year-old ahead of a star-studded chasing field ,even though they narrowed his day-three advantage by a single shot.

It's Moving Day 🏃



Time to start firing at pins. pic.twitter.com/VzCuOrF4hr — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 25, 2017

Chawrasia will look to hold the lead from start to finish on the opening event of the 2018 Race to Dubai.

Ryder Cup star Rafa Cabrera Bello and Australian Wade Ormsby were just a shot back following the third round as Chawrasia, looking for a first European Tour win outside of his home country, moved to 10 under.

Tommy Fleetwood, the newly crowned Race to Dubai champion, was next on at eight under alongside Sweden's Alexander Bjork and Belgian Thomas Detry.

Chawrasia will hope to record a fifth win on the European Tour on Sunday if he is able to keep his challengers at bay.

He will have his work cut out as Spaniard Cabrera Bello and Englishman Fleetwood finished second and tied third respectively here last season.