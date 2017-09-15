Rory McIlory is facing an uphill battle to retain his FedEx Cup title following a mixed second round at the BMW Championship in Chicago.

The County Down man needs a strong showing in this tournament at Conway Farms to keep his hopes of retaining the FedEx Cup alive.

But his two under par 69 may not be enough to keep him in contention ahead of the weekend's action. He is on minus one after two rounds, well back on joint-clubhouse leader Jason Day.

Former world number one Day sacked his caddy Colin Swanton earlier in the week, though Swanton remains on as his coach, and has seen an immediate upswing in performance with stand-in Luke Reardon on his bag.

He backed up his seven under on Thursday with a six under 65 on Friday to hold a share of the -13 lead alongside Rickie Fowler in the clubhouse.

McIlroy had another up and down day, sinking five birdies, but giving shots back with a double bogey on six and a bogey on 13.