Paul Dunne opened with a four-under-par 67 to sit just three shots off the lead at the end of the opening round at the Made In Denmark event in Farso.

The Greystones golfer posted seven birdies en route to the opening 67, including four in a row from the 14th to 17th holes.

Three shots were handed back on the first, 9th and 12th holes as Dunne maintained his place in a tie for 16th, just three shots off leader Wade Ormsby who posted an eagle and six birdies with just the solitary bogey on the 18th hole for his opening 64.

Paul Dunne gets creative on the opening day at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort

Michael Hoey is one over par after 10 holes, while is was a disappointing day on the links for Gary Hurley who shot a six over 77.

