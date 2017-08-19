Paul Dunne was eliminated from the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play event in Germany following a 21st-hole defeat to Spain's Alejandro Canizares.

The Greystones native had reached the last-16 of the European Tour event at the Golf Resort Bad Griesbach, having beaten Sweden's Jens Fahbring on Friday.

However, Dunne's tournament ended early on Saturday as he bowed out to the Spaniard after it took three extra holes to separate the pair.

Dunne began well, taking a 1Up lead on the second hole, following a birdie on the par-three, before handing control of the match to his opponent who won both the third and fourth holes.

The Irishman squared the match on the sixth and it took another five holes before Dunne sneaked ahead with another birdie on the 11th.

Dunne maintained his lead heading down the par-four 16th, however, a Canizares birdie sent the match down 17 all square.

And that was how it remained until Dunne lost the match on the 21st hole to send Canizares through to the last eight, to face England's Chris Paisley for a place in Sunday's semi-finals.

And the Spaniard enjoyed another hard-fought win over Paisley, this time sealing the win on the second extra hole

Canizares will now face compatriot Adrian Otaegui in the last four after the latter's victory over Germany's Alexander Knappe.

Otaegui then drove the green on the short par-four 16th to set up a two-putt birdie, which ultimately proved decisive in that close match.

Germany's Marcel Siem set his sights on emulating compatriots Bernhard Langer and Martin Kaymer after reaching the semi-finals.

Siem defeated Belgium's Thomas Detry 3&2 in the last 16 at Bad Griesbach Golf Resort before recovering from two down with four to play to beat England's Robert Rock on the 19th.

"I'm pretty knackered, I can tell you that," Siem, who was never ahead in the quarter-final until making a birdie on the first extra hole, said. "There was a lot of concentration required, especially at the end.

"It was a very tough match against Rocky. Every time I hit a good shot he hit a better one. On the front nine both of us didn't really play that well, but as soon as we came to the back nine we switched on and it was proper golf."

Asked about the prospect of matching major champions Langer and Kaymer in winning a European Tour event on home soil, Siem added on Sky Sports: "It's shivers already.

"There's a lot of golf to play still. It would be fantastic to win on home soil. It would be very special for me."

Siem will face Sweden's Johan Carlsson in the last four after the 32nd seed beat Marcus Fraser 4&2 in the last 16 and then ended Anthony Wall's hopes of a successful title defence in the quarter-finals.

Wall, who had earlier beaten Ryder Cup hero Jamie Donaldson to record his ninth straight victory in the event, birdied the 17th to get back to all square against Carlsson, but then found the water with his third shot to the 18th and was forced to concede.