Leona Maguire has once again been named the best amateur player in women's golf, landing the Mark H McCormack Medal for the third year in a row and the Annika Award for a second time after another brilliant season.

The Mark H McCormack Medal is presented to the leading player in the World Amateur rankings, with the Annika Award presented each year to the outstanding female collegiate golfer in America.

The Cavan 22-year-old has enjoyed another excellent campaign having won the Ladies British Open Amateur Championship at Pyle and Kenfig and finished joint runner-up in the NCAA Championship individual standings, notching three wins from ten starts in the 2016/17 season and finishing in the top six in every event.

Maguire, who will shortly begin her senior year at Duke University, said: "It’s a huge honour for me. To win it once was one thing but to win it three times is quite a humbling feeling.

"I know there have been some great names before me but to have my name on there three times is something very special and something that I am very proud of."

She has seven victories to her name from her collegiate career and last year finished tied 21st while representing Ireland at the Olympic Games in Rio.

Maguire narrowly missed out on winning the Smyth Salver as the leading amateur at the recent Ricoh Women’s British Open and she also competed in the US Women’s Open and the Marathon Classic on the LPGA Tour.

She will round off the season with another major championship appearance at the Evian Championship next month.