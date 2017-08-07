Chris Stroud won a three-man play-off to win his first PGA Tour event, the Barracuda Championship, on Sunday.

The American beat compatriot Richy Werenski and England's Greg Owen after the trio finished with 44 points in the tournament, which uses a modified Stableford scoring format, at Reno's Montreux Golf and Country Club.

Owen held a five-point lead going into the final round but only forced his way into the play-off with a birdie on the final hole.

The 45-year-old was eliminated in the first play-off hole at the 18th after only managing par, before Stroud won it when his birdie bettered Werenski's par.

Seamus Power finished in 26th position on 31 points with an eagle on the 18th proving a huge help to his FedEx Cup score.