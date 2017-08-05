Seamus Power's quest to secure his PGA Tour card for the 2017-2018 season continues at the Barracuda Championship in Nevada.

The Waterford native hit five birdies with just the one bogey on Friday to sit in a tie for 19th place at the penultimate PGA Tour event ahead of the end-of-season play-off.

Power recorded a tally of nine points at the 'Modified Stableford' format at Montreux Country Club in Reno to add to the seven points gained in Thursday's opening round.

That leaves the Irish Olympian ten points - or the equivalent of five birdies - off the lead of American Richy Werenski going into the weekend.

Power came into the event just one place outside the top 125, which qualify for the play-offs and secure their card for next season.

And based on his current standings, Power is projected to move to up four places to 122 on the list, which can be further improved with a move up the leaderboard over the weekend.

Padraig Harrington missed the cut, finishing six points outside the cut line of ten.

Stuart Appleby dragged his chronically bad back to within a point of the lead after the second round as the first round leader stayed in contention by collecting six birdies and two bogeys for 10 points.

The Australian ended the day in second place with 24 points, a point behind PGA Tour rookie Werenski, who sank a 15-foot eagle putt at the last to take the halfway lead.

"To get 10 points today was nice," Appleby, a nine-times PGA Tour winner who has not lifted a trophy since he shot 59 in the final round at the 2010 Greenbrier Classic, told reporters.

Walking to the first tee that would have been a dream (because) I wasn't really warming up that good on the range and was a little concerned but I made the cut, here we go, well see what happens.

"I'm starting to make birdies, I'm rolling it nice, reading it nice. I've just got to keep the ball in the middle of the club-face and see if I can grab 20 points or something over the weekend."

Appleby, 46, said he never knows from day to day how his body will feel after major back surgery in 2015.

"I've got to try and just see if I can get my body to behave over four days.

"I'm hitting it down the middle. My distance is not there or anything like that, but I'm hitting it where I can place the ball in the right positions."