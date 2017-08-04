Leona Maguire carded a second round 71 at the Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns in Scotland and is seven shots behind clubhouse leader In-Kyung Kim.

The 22-year-old, who finished in a tie for 25th at last year's event in Woburn, couldn’t match her exploits yesterday on her way to a round of two-under-par.

The world’s leading amateur got of a disappointing start with a bogey at the first, before birdies at seven, eight and 13 got her moving in the right direction.

Similar to her opening round, she dropped a shot at the par-four16th hole, and finished four shots within the cut of level par.

The Duke University star will turn professional after she graduates next year.

South Korean Kim leads the way on 11-under-par, two clear of England’s Georgia Hall and American Lexi Thompson.