Seamus Power rallied to a final round 66 to post 16 under par and finish in a tie for tenth place at the RBC Canadian Open.

The Waterford golfer, in his rookie year on the PGA Tour, shot six under on his closing round to move up 17 places on the final day and secure his maiden top ten finish, finishing five shots off overall winner Jhonattan Vegas.

Power opened with par on the first hole on Sunday before posting two early back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes, completing the front nine with a flawless two under par.

The Irish Olympian began the back nine with a steady trio of pars before bursting into life with a fantastic run of four birdies in a row from the par-five 13th to the 16th hole.

That great run came to an end on the par four 17th hole with a bogey five, however, Power bounced back on the final hole of his round, the par-five 18th, to end up in a tie for tenth alongside James Hahn, Andres Gonzales and Sean O'Hair.

The result leaves Power in 126th place in the FedEx Cup standings, just one place outside the automatic top 125 who will gain their card for the 2017-18 PGA Tour season.

Just three tournaments remain in the 2016-17 schedule and Power will be looking for another top ten finish to cement his place inside the top 125 to regain his card and qualify for the lucrative end of season play-offs.

Vegas birdied the first hole of a play-off to successfully defend his title in Oakville.

The Venezuelan chipped to a foot on the par-five 18th and Charley Hoffman's birdie attempt from the back bunker slid past the hole to give the 32-year-old victory.

"It's been a special day," Vegas told reporters. "I knew that I had to shoot a good round today to have a chance to win again. I just came out with an aggressive mentality, just feeling really good about my game.

"When I started making a few birdies, especially the putt for birdie on seven, I started feeling the same chills that I felt last year when I won, and I just knew that something good could happen if I kept that going."

Vegas closed with a seven-under 65 to match Hoffman at 21-under 267.

Hoffman, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, birdied the 18th for a 68 and force the play-off.

"I gave myself a chance, except I putted horribly today and left everything short," Hoffman said. "Jhonny played great today. All credit to him."