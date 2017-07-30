Charley Hoffman shot a seven-under 65 to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open in Oakville.

Hoffman had three birdies as he turned in 32 and another four gains saw him seven under for the day after 15 holes.

He dropped his first shot of the day on the 17th but immediately won it straight back with a closing birdie on the par-five 18th.

Hoffman leads Kevin Chappell, who shot a six-under 66 for his third round of the week under 70.

But the big move of the day came from Robvrt Garrigus who shot a 10-under round of 62 to tie the course record - including two eagles and six birdies - to climb from 43rd into a tie for third place laongside Gary Woodland.

Andres Gonzales, tony Finau, Sam Saunders, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Ruffels and Brandon Hagy all sit a further shot behind on 14 under.

Waterford's Seamus Power is now tied for 27th after a six-birdie and two-bogey round of 68 to move to ten under par.