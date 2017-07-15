Padraig Harrington tumbled out of contention at the Scottish Open after carding a seven over par 79 in Saturday's third round.

Harrington, whose last win came in the Portugal Masters in October, began the day as joint leader alongside Germany's Alexander Knappe on -9.

However, he suffered in the difficult conditions at the Dundonald Links and will now require something approaching a miracle to claim his first win of the year this weekend.

Harrington's card was blighted by six bogeys along with a double bogey on the par 3 at the 15th. He managed just one birdie in response.

There was much better news for Paul Dunne and Graeme McDowell who moved into the frame ahead of Sunday's final round.

Dunne carded a 69 to reach -6 for the tournament.

The Greystones native has climbed to fifth and now finds himself just three strokes behind the leading trio of Andrew Dodt (Australia), Ian Poulter and Callum Skinkwin (England), all grouped at -9.

McDowell, meanwhile, is just one stroke further back from Dunne after carding a -4 under par 68, a score only bettered on the day by England's Andy Sullivan (67).