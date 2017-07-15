Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow both missed the cut after the second round of the women's US Open.

China's Shanshan Feng leads on seven-under in New Jersey, but the Irish pair failed to make the weekend.

Cavan amateur Maguire carded a three-over 75 on her opening day and followed that up with a six-over 78 that left her nine-over for the tournament, seven sots off the cut line of two-over.

Meadow, who finished third in the US Open in Pinehurst in 2014, added an improved 73 to her first-round 77 to sign off on six-over.

Meanwhile Feng extended her lead with a second-round 70.

The 27-year-old, who previously enjoyed major success at the 2012 Women's PGA Championship, held a one-shot lead after a weather-affected opening day.

Birdies at the sixth, 11th and 12th, alongside a solitary bogey on the 10th, saw Feng reach eight under par at Trump National in Bedminster.

That put the Olympic bronze medal winner two clear of Korean trio Hye Jin Choi (69), Jeongeun Lee (69) and Amy Yang (71).

"I played probably the first nine holes in the rain, but my phone told me it was going to rain all afternoon and I was prepared," Feng told the LPGA website.

"I really didn't pay attention to the weather and just concentrated on every shot."

Of the three players in second, the performance of amateur Choi was the most noteworthy - with Catherine Lacoste's triumph in this event 50 years ago the last time a major was won by a player yet to turn professional.

England's Charley Hull mixed five birdies with three bogeys in a round of 70 that propelled her into a share of 14th on two under.

The 21-year-old from Kettering is six shots adrift of Feng going into the weekend.