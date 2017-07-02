David Lingmerth maintained his lead at the Quicken Loans National but endured a day to forget after a three over par 73 in the penultimate round at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

The Swede, chasing a second victory at the Maryland venue after winning an event on the developmental Web.com Tour five years ago, only registered two birdies while three bogeys and a double bogey dropped him back to seven under overall.

That gives him a one-shot leading heading into the final 18 holes over Daniel Summerhays, whose fellow American Spencer Levin is a further shot back.

Ireland's Seamus Power carded a consecutive round of 69 and lies on level par.

Lingmerth told the PGA Tour's official website: "I had to fight hard but I'm happy with where I'm sitting, I still have a good chance. It was a tough day from start to finish but I think an experience like this can help me."

Lingmerth, whose only previous win on the PGA Tour came in the Memorial Tournament two years ago, had recorded back-to-back 65s on a course that holds happy memories for him.

He was in trouble from the off on Saturday after finding bunkers with his first two shots for a bogey on the first although he was back to 10 under following a fine approach to within four feet on the next hole.

The 29-year-old ran into real difficulty on the par-four fourth when a wayward tee shot into the water led to him running up a double bogey six before a thunderstorm which softened the greens caused a 90-minute delay.

He dropped another shot after the turn due to more loose play off the tee which left him in a share of the lead although he was out in front again moments later when Summerhays bogeyed the 11th.

While Lingmerth was unable to gain any more ground - after a birdie on the 14th was cancelled out by a bogey on the 17th - Summerhays was unable to take advantage after carding a level-par 70.

Levin catapulted himself into contention on the back of a 65 to move two shots behind the