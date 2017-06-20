Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods has revealed he is receiving "professional help" to manage his medications as he battles to return to fitness.

On May 29 the 41-year-old American was breathalysed in a Florida jail after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

He denied that alcohol was involved and claimed an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications", with the police record supporting his claim.

Woods, absent from the game as he continues to recover from a fourth back operation since April 2014, released a statement via his official Twitter account on Monday which read: "I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder.

"I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding, especially the fans and players on tour."

He is due to appear in court in Palm Beach County on August 9 to answer the DUI charge, unless a deal is struck beforehand.