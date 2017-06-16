Rory McIlroy finishes his second round with a string of birdies, however, the world number two will miss the cut at the US Open in Erin Hills.

Shane Lowry, on the other hand, will make the cut despite a disappointing 74, which saw the Offaly native move from one under to one over at the end of the second round.

Holywood native McIlroy finished four under for the final six holes, which helped the four-time major winner post a one-under-par 71 in Wisconsin, but the damage was done in the first round as McIlroy hit six over to effectively end his chances at the second major of the year.

The 2011 champion dropped back to seven over on his third hole today, before bouncing back with birdie on the following hole and made it to the turn remaining at six over par.

McIlroy turned for home, knowing that he would need to get four or five birdies on the way back but three bogeys in a row from holes 1 to 3 - his 10th-12th - ended his chances.

And then, the old McIlroy kicked into gear and finished with a flurry of gained shots as he kept the ball in play off the tee and proved majestic with his mid-irons to set up several birdie chances.

McIlroy took four of them, including a near ace on the finishing par-three ninth, to finish the tournament on five under, which will miss the cut by two or three shots.

Lowry's front nine almost saw the Esker Hills golfer play his way out of the tournament as he posted four bogeys with just the one shot gained. But last year's runner-up posted one under for the back nine to get into the clubhouse below the cut mark.

England's Paul Casey posted the score to beat ahead of the weekend.

Following a mini-meltdown on his front nine, where he dropped five shots in four holes, including an 8 on the par-five 14th, the Englishman bounced back with five birdies in a row and now leads the field on seven under par, tied with Rickie Fowler who was one of Friday's late starters.