Marriage and fatherhood have changed Shane Lowry's priorities, but the fire in the Offaly man to capture golf's biggest prizes is burning brighter than ever.

Lowry took a four-shot lead into the final round at Oakmont 12 months ago, but saw it go up in smoke as Dustin Johnson charged to glory and Lowry had to settle for tied second.

That near-miss still stings, but the 30-year-old heads for Erin Hills in good form and on a mission to bring home some silver.

"I'm certainly one that lets golf dictate my mood a bit too much," he told RTÉ Sport.

"When you've a new baby it puts things into perspective; what you're really doing it for and who you're really doing it for. I'm not really doing it for myself any more, I'm doing it for them back home.

"I'm playing well but it's a funny game - you don't know what's around the corner. I'm doing everything I can to prepare as well as I can for this tournament.

"I'll go out and give my best on Thursday and it might be good enough, it might not be - we just have to wait and see.

"It would be nice to be able to bring home a trophy.

"I want to win big tournaments. I feel like I can. Since Augusta I think I've really started to play well. I'm looking forward to the rest of the summer; I've got a big summer in me."

Rory McIlroy aired his disappointment at the decision of tournament organisers to cut down heavy rough on four holes at Erin Hills ahead of the year's second major.

Lowry agreed with his compatriot, revealing he'd have preferred a tougher challenge, and predicting there'll be some good scoring this weekend.

"I really like the golf course," Lowry added. "It's disappointing that it's going to play quite soft.

"I think the scoring could be good here this week. We'll just have to go out and see what happens.

"I'd like to see it playing tricky, I'd like to see it playing firm and a bit of wind. It's not going to play like that.

"I love the challenge of it. I do like the challenge if a US Open and the challenge of a Major championship. Hopefully I can go out and give a good account of myself."