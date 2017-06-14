Rory McIlroy admits he has had an unsettled start to 2017, but has declared himself fully fit as he bids to add a fifth Major to his medal haul.

McIlroy's season has been thrown into disarray by the rib injury suffered during extensive club testing over the winter, which initially kept him sidelined for six weeks after losing a play-off in the South African Open.

The world number two finished seventh, fourth and seventh in his first three stroke-play events on his return, but a recurrence of the problem during the Players Championship saw him withdraw from the BMW PGA Championship and Memorial Tournament.

Add in a wedding and a change in equipment and it’s clear to see why some suspect the 28-year-old will be up against it at Erin Hills.

"2017 has been a bit of a transitional year, it’s been a funny first five or six months. I feel like everything is settled now," he told RTÉ Sport.

"So yeah, it hasn’t been the best preparation in terms of competitively playing, but this is the first time I have got to the US Open on a Friday and I’ve played three really good practice rounds.

"It’s just a matter now of putting all my energy into the 18 holes from Thursday to Sunday."

McIlroy has played just six events heading into the year's second major championship, an event he won in record-breaking style in 2011, but is adamant he is ready to unleash his natural attacking game.

"There might be a little less expectation on me this week, so I can go out there and play freely"

"I feel good. I don’t feel like my body is limiting me in any way," he said.

"There might be a little less expectation on me this week, so I can go out there and play freely, go at pins.

"This golf course allows you to do that. It’s the way I like to play, so it’s in my favour.

The world number two has been critical of the changes made to the Erin Hills course, and also responded to whether he is in any way anxious after going three years without a Major win.

"It would be nice to get my name on a Major trophy again pretty soon."

"I don’t think I need to force it at all. If I stay patient and stick to the process and my gameplan, preparing the way I should and doing the right things, it’ll come.

"There were times in Jack and Tiger’s career when they went a few years without winning a major and they still added up to some pretty good tallies.

"Definitely there isn’t any panic setting in yet, but it would be nice to get my name on a Major trophy again pretty soon."