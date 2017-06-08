Having just won the Annika Award for 'outstanding female collegiate golfer' for the second time, Leona Maguire says she intends to turn pro in May of next year.

The Cavan woman is currently the world number one ranked amateur golfer and is based in Duke University in North Carolina.

The 22-year-old told RTÉ 2fm listeners how she would like to follow in the footsteps of Jon Rahm, the Spaniard who went from the top of the amateur rankings to the top ten in the professional ranks is a short period of time.

"Jon Rahm is living the dream right now, he’s hit the ground running," said Maguire.

"He’s done very well, very quickly so obviously that’s the ideal scenario to be in that sort of situation.

"I think amateur golf is as strong as it’s ever been and some of the top golfers in both the men’s and the women’s sides are making the transition quicker and quicker due to the really high standard that’s in amateur golf right now."

You can listen to the full interview below.