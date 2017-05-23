Ireland’s Leona Maguire has been named the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) National Player of the Year for the second time in three years.

Recognised annually as the top honour in women's collegiate golf, the PING WGCA Player of the Year Award is awarded to the best player in Division I, II and III women's golf.

Previous winners include Amanda Blumenherst (3-time), Lorena Ochoa (2-time) and Annika Sorenstam.

The 2016 Olympian broke her own school record to post an NCAA-best 70.29 stroke average while notching eight top five finishes, including a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships.

In 10 tournaments this season, she never finished lower than sixth place and enjoyed three tournament victories during the season, including the ACC Championships where she helped lead Duke to its 20th team title.

The Cavan native netted 21 rounds of even or under par and nine in the 60's over the course of the season, and her stroke average is the lowest in a single season since Lorena Ochoa’s average of 70.13 in 2002.

Maguire becomes just the fifth player in history to win the award multiple times.