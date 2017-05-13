Graeme McDowell and an injured Rory McIlroy battled their way through the second round at The Players Championship, but Shane Lowry will not take any further part in the weekend’s action.

South African Louis Oosthuizen and American journeyman Kyle Stanley wielded hot putters to share the halfway lead as Vijay Singh turned back the clock to move within three strokes.

World number two McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his current discomfort.

McIlroy was just five shots off the clubhouse lead when he finished his round, but ended the day nine adrift of former Open champion Oosthuizen and Stanley.

McDowell is best of the Irish after he followed up his opening round 71 with an even par 72 to drop to one-under.

He was in good shape on two under as he reached the turn, having started on the 18th, but a pair of bogeys in a birdie free front nine mean he finished on one under.

Lowry was four shots outside the cut-off after a round of 76 that included three bogeys and double bogeys at nine and 18.

Oosthuizen meanwhile matched Stanley for the best round of the day, six-under-par 66 at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

They were at nine-under 135, two strokes ahead of American J.B. Holmes on a day when the top four on the leaderboard played in the more amenable afternoon conditions.

Many of the big names have work to do, defending champion Jason Day trailing by seven shots, with Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and McIlroy nine behind.

"I’ve been playing well for a while now, Oosthuizen told reporters, happy to reap reward for his recent focus on putting.

"I've been probably working a little bit more on my putting at home ... and I think it's paid off.

"I'm rolling the ball really nicely and feel really confident on the greens.

Apart from winning the 2010 British Open by seven strokes at the home of golf, St. Andrews, Oosthuizen lost two majors in the playoffs, the 2015 British Open, which was also at St. Andrews, and the 2012 U.S. Masters.

Stanley notched his lone PGA Tour victory in Phoenix in 2012. He has not quite kicked on as many expected, but has been quietly working his way back into form.

McIlroy meanwhile acknowledged that he had aggravated his back during the round.

"I’ve been struggling with it a bit this week, sort of felt it for the first time on Sunday," the County Down man said after his one under second round with a birdie on the last saw him make the weekend cut.

"Then I've just sort of been managing it since. It's not, obviously not a hundred percent, but it's good enough to get myself around here for the next couple of days.

"I'm going for a MRI scan on Monday just to make sure it's not serious and then I'll see what we do from there."