Rory O'Carroll and Paul Mannion have been included in the Dublin team to face Mayo in Saturday night's Allianz Football League contest in Castlebar.

O'Carroll is named at left full-back for his first league start in five years, while Mannion, who had originally been selected to start against Kerry last Saturday but was replaced before throw-in by Conor McHugh, takes the centre-forward position with Ciarán Kilkenny named on the wing.

Philly McMahon and Conor McHugh drop out of Dessie Farrell's line-up.

Dublin: Evan Comerford; Eric Lowndes, David Byrne, Rory O'Carroll; James McCarthy, John Small, Eoin Murchan, Brian Fenton, Brian Howard; Niall Scully, Paul Mannion, Ciaran Kilkenny, Kevin McManamon, Paddy Andrews, Dean Rock.

Mayo manager James Horan has made four changes from the side that drew with Donegal for the visit of the All-Ireland champions, with Robbie Hennelly, Michael Plunkett, Kevin McLoughlin and James Durcan coming in and David Clarke, Tom Parsons, Bryan Walsh and Brian Reape making way.

Mayo: Robbie Hennelly; Pádraig O'Hora, Oisín Mullin, Brendan Harrison; Michael Plunkett, Colm Boyle, Paddy Durcan; Stephen Coen, Diarmuid O’Connor; Fergal Boland, Ryan O’Donoghue, Jordan Flynn; Kevin McLoughlin, James Carr, James Durcan.

Kerry have retained 12 of the starting team that drew with Dublin last time out for their Allianz Football League clash with Galway.

Peter Keane has drafted Gavin White into his defence for the game in Tralee, with an all-new look midfield of Liam Kearney and Jack Barry.

Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Adrian Spillane and Tommy Walsh are the players to make way.

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Shane Enright; Paul Murphy, Gavin Crowley, Gavin White; Liam Kearney, Jack Barry; Gavin O'Brien, Sean O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; James O’Donoghue, David Clifford, Paul Geaney

All-Ireland champions Tipperary have made just one change in personnel for Saturday night’s Allianz Hurling League clash away to Cork, live on RTÉ 2.

The Premier County, who opened their account last weekend with defeat to Limerick, have selected Cian Darcy at centre-forward, with Brian O’Meara missing out.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston has rotated a number of players for the game. Anthony Nash, Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Conor Lehane and Shane Kingston, who all began the defeat to Waterford last week, are among the replacements.

Goalkeeper Patrick Collins, defender Colm Spillane, and forwards Robbie O’Flynn, Alan Cadogan and Declan Dalton make Kieran Kingston’s starting team.

Tipperary: B Hogan; C Barrett, R Maher, S O Brien; S Kennedy, P Maher; P Cadell, A Flynn, W Connors; J McGrath, Cian Darcy, M Breen; M Kehoe, J Forde, J Morris.

Cork: P Collins; C Spillane, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; C O’Leary, T O’Mahony, D Cahalane; B Cooper, Luke Meade; R O’Flynn, S Harnedy, A Walsh; A Cadogan, D Dalton, Patrick Horgan

Waterford manager Liam Cahill has drafted Billy Nolan, Shane Fives, Kieran Power, Mark O'Brien and Darragh Lyons into his team for Sunday's trip to Mullingar to take on Westmeath in Round 2 of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A.

Waterford: Billy Nolan; Shane Fives, Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty; Kieran Power, Darragh Fives, Iarlaith Daly; Kieran Bennett, Mark O'Brien; Neil Montgomery, Darragh Lyons, Jack Fagan; Dessie Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, Patrick Curran.

Galway hurling boss Shane O’Neill has made three changes for Sunday’s Allianz League clash against Limerick at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Sean Loftus, Sean Cooney and Aidan Harte all come into defence from the Tribesmen’s 17-point hammering of Westmeath in Round 1, while Sean Bleahene gets the nod to start at corner-forward after a scoring impact off the bench last weekend.

They will face a Limerick side that contains more than half a dozen changes in personnel.

Team captain Declan Hannon (above) makes his first start of 2020 at centre-back while Nickie Quaid returns to goal from last weekend’s win over Tipperary.

Manager John Kiely has also selected Aaron Costello, Sean Finn, William O'Donoghue, Gearoid Hegarty and Seamus Flanagan to start.

Galway: Eanna Murphy; Sean Loftus, Gearoid McInerney, TJ Brennan; Padraic Mannion, Shane Cooney, Aidan Harte; Adrian Tuohy, Sean Linnane; Diarmuid Kilcommins, Cathal Mannion, Joe Canning; Jason Flynn, Conor Whelan, Sean Bleahene.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Aaron Costello, Sean Finn, Richie English; Dan Morrissey, Declan Hannon, Barry Nash; Darragh O'Donovan, Will O’Donoghue; Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, David Reidy; David Dempsey, Seamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy.

James Maher, Bill Sheehan and Richie Hogan all come into the Kilkenny team to play Carlow in Division 1 Group B of the Allianz Hurling League.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy, Ciaran Wallace, Huw Lawlor, Conor Delaney; Michael Cody, Paddy Deegan, Michael Carey; Conor Fogarty, Alan Murphy; Billy Ryan, Walter Walsh, James Maher; Bill Sheehan, Richie Hogan, Ger Aylward