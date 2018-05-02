Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has played down talk that four-time All Star Lee Keegan could be fit to face Galway just six weeks after surgery.

Keegan dislocated his shoulder in the Allianz Football league defeat to Tyrone in March and subsequently had an operation.

Whispers in Mayo suggested he could be in line for a whirlwind recovery to match that of Ireland rugby star Robbie Henshaw - who lined out for Leinster 10 weeks after suffering a similar injury against Italy - but Rochford said expecting the defender to take part in the Connacht SFC quarter-final on 13 May was wildly optimistic.

"I don't see him partaking in the game," Rochford told RTÉ Sport at the launch of the Connacht Championship.

"I know locally they're all thinking 'how did Robbie Henshaw get back?'.

"In a professional environment, more can be done. He isn't in our plans.

"It's only seven weeks this weekend (since the injury), which is six weeks post op. He's back doing some running but hasn't been in any contact. We're planning very much without him."

Speaking at the same event, Galway captain Damien Comer suggested there might be an element of mind games in play over Keegan's fitness.

"I'll believe he's not going to be playing when I see the warm-up," he chuckled. "I wouldn't rule him out.

"If he doesn't play, he'll be a loss obviously, he's a very talented footballer.

"He's hugely influential to what Mayo are and what they do.

"I'd expect to see him somehow.

There was better news for Mayo on captain Cillian O'Connor, who tore a hamstring in that same clash with Tyrone, and several others who had picked up knocks.

"Cillian has progressed well, isn't back into full training just yet. But (I am) confident that he will be involved," said Rochford.

"Brendan Harrison is in full training, he has had some game time with club. Chris Barrett, Donal Vaughan are back."

