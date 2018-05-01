Waterford half-back Kieran Bennett has withdrawn from the county's hurling panel to go travelling this summer.

The Ballysaggart man made his championship debut for Waterford last August in the All-Ireland semi-final win against Cork and was set to feature for Derek McGrath’s side again.

But he confirmed today in a statement: "Having finished my fourth year of college in LIT, I feel this summer is my best opportunity to travel before seeking full-time employment.

"The Waterford management have always encouraged us to be the best we can be in all aspects of life and although disappointed with my decision, spoke to me about the importance of living and wished me well."

Meanwhile, selector Eoin Murphy has played down suggestions that former hurler of the year Austin Gleeson could miss out on the opening Munster Champions clash with Clare on 27 May.

"I don't think there is huge concern," he said. "Four weeks out, I think we're in a good place."