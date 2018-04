The draws for the newly-introduced round-robin stages of the TG4 All-Ireland senior championships have been revealed.

The four groups, each containing three counties, were drawn at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s rescheduled Annual Congress, taking place in Dundalk.

Group 1:

Ulster champions

Munster runner-up (beaten Munster finalist)

Loser of Cork v Tipp Munster semi-final

Group 2:

Munster champions

Ulster runner-up (beaten Ulster finalist)

Loser of Donegal v Monaghan Ulster semi-final

Group 3:

Connacht champions (Galway or Mayo)

Leinster runner-up (beaten Leinster finalist – Dublin or Westmeath)

Loser of Kerry v Waterford Munster semi-final

Group 4:

Leinster champions (Dublin or Westmeath)

Connacht runner-up (beaten Connacht finalist – Galway or Mayo)

Loser of Cavan v Armagh Ulster semi-final

2018 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football championship summer schedule

Saturday 14 July – TG4 Ladies Football championship – 1pm and 3pm

Saturday 21 July – TG4 Ladies Football championship – 3pm and 4.45pm

Saturday 28 July – TG4 Ladies Football championship – 1pm and 7pm

Monday 6 August – TG4 Ladies Football 1/4 finals – 3pm and 4.45pm

Sunday 12 August – TG4 Ladies Football 1/4 finals – 5pm and 6.45pm

Saturday 18 August – TG4 Ladies Football semi-finals – 4pm and 5.45pm

Saturday 25 August – TG4 Ladies Football semi-finals – 12.30pm and 2.15pm

Sunday 16 August – TG4 All-Ireland finals