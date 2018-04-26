Jack Guiney may play with Wexford "down the line" but for now injury is keeping him off Davy Fitzgerald's panel.

That's the word from selector Saoirse Bulfin, who was on press duty for the Model County for the launch of the 2018 Leinster Hurling Championship in Dublin's McKee barracks today.

"Jack, at the moment, is obviously gone off the panel because he [has been] struggling with an injury right throughout the League," said Bulfin of the Rathnure forward, who didn't feature in the latter stages of the Allianz Division 1A campaign, where Wexford reached the semi-finals.

"For the time being he is back with the club.

"Being honest, when you have four games in 21 days you can't really be carrying much of an injury," added Bulfin of Guiney, who has been struggling with a knee injury.

"He is back there to get a bit of game time to see how he gets on. Hopefully down the line you never know what might happen."

Bulfin's explanation of Guiney's absence runs contrary to recent reports that the talented attacker had once more been excluded for disciplinary reasons. Back in 2015 he was dropped from the Wexford panel by Fitzgerald's predecessor Liam Dunne.

The Leinster SHC was launched at McKee Barracks in Cabra

The new round-robin championship throws in on 12 May but last year's Leinster finalists begin their campaign the following week against Dublin at Wexford Park.

Bulfin added that there is currently only one injury concern ahead of the meeting with the Dubs.

"They are still in the middle of Club championship, there isn't anything very untoward to report," he said.

"Davy Dunne is carrying a bit of an injury, but again it is short term, a two or three-week thing.

"Again we will be hoping they come through the Club championships okay."