Reigning Footballer of the Year Andy Moran admits he was disappointed with how he reacted towards referee Maurice Deegan last month and insisted it was very much out of character.

The forward was black-carded during the ill-tempered Allianz League defeat to Tyrone, and was irate with the official’s decision. The Ballaghaderreen man appeared to make contact with Deegan during the flashpoint.

"To be honest with you I would be disappointed with the way I remonstrated with Maurice at the time," he said at the launch of the All-Ireland Smiles campaign.

"I took my punishment. I got it. And that’s the way it is."

Moran’s father Vincent passed away in February and he alluded to the fact that it may have played a part in his uncharacteristic reaction.

"We are being honest here, we are grown men — I had a lot going on in my life at the time. I think it probably... it was so (out of character)... you’ve watched me playing for a long time. I don’t think I’ve ever reacted to (a referee). I’ve never been sent off in my life.

"I think it must have been kind of external things that must have been going on in my life or something. I don’t really know to be honest."