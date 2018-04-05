The GAA have confirmed that the winners of this Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Nowlan Park will travel to Australia next November to play Galway.

The league champions will join All-Ireland champions Galway on a trip to Syndey where they will face each other for the Wild Geese Trophy as part of the Sydney Irish Festival.

The match will be a headline event in what is a major two-day Irish festival at the Sydney Showground showcasing Irish culture, music, food, drink and sport on 10-11 November.

Both of the main stands at Nowlan Park are on course to be fully sold out for the league final.