The Killkenny-Tipperary rivalry has really certainly ratcheted up since their meeting in the Division 1 league final of 2009.

On Sunday next, the pair will collide again in another top-tier decider. In between, they have met in five All-Ireland finals and another two league showdowns.

Throughout the period, many skilful and fully committed players have graced the green sod from both counties. Much to choose from then as we pick the combined XV from Kilkenny and Tipperary since '09.

GOALKEEPER

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

First berth to call and the slight nod goes to the Cats custodian over Tipp's Brendan Cummins. Both are top-class, but in the given period Murphy's agility and his cleverness in setting up attacks, often when plucking the sliotar from the above the crossbar, sees him between the posts.

FULL-BACK LINE

Paul Murphy (Kilkenny)

Murphy rarely puts in a bad performance for the Cats. Steady, reliable and tough as nails, while also adept at setting up scores for those ahead of him. Honourable mention to Cathal Barrett.

JJ Delaney (Kilkenny)

Not much debate as to who occupies the full-back berth. Brian Cody has gone on record saying that the Johnstown native is the "best defender he has ever seen".

Jackie Tyrrell (Kilkenny)

An uncomproimising defender who told RTÉ when interviewed following the publication of his autobiography 'The Warrior's Code' that Kilkenny "loved beating teams, we wanted to psychologically scar teams".

HALF-BACK LINE

Tommy Walsh (Kilkenny)

The player who best typifies the Kilkenny spirit in the Cody era. He has a plethora of medals to prove it.



Brian Hogan (Kilkenny)

Such has been Ronan Maher's recent good form for the Premier, you could make a case for him, but Hogan is the choice as much for his outstanding displays against the Premier in the '09 and '11 All-Ireland finals

Padraic Maher (Tipperary)

Equally effective at number six, Maher has key presence on the wing for the Premier since making his debut in 2009.

MIDFIELDERS

Michael Fennelly (Kilkenny)

Injuries may have bighted his career, but he was always able to bounce back with telling effect. Had a stellar year in 2011 where the Cats regained the September after Tipp had halted the 'drive for five'.

Richie Hogan (Kilkenny)

A toss up here also involved Brendan Maher, but Hogan's extra little bit of class sees him in the side.

HALF-FORWARD LINE

Patrick Maher (Tipperary)

'Bonner' is a brilliant score-getter, but he's just as effective doing the dirty work; a little flick, the important hook, that allows the space for others to find the range.

Henry Shefflin (Kilkenny)

No argument that the 'King' should not make this team. Was at the peak of his powers when the Blue and Gold started to threaten the Cats' dominance.



TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Reid is now the sharpshooter supreme in the Cody set up and has been a thorn in many Tipp sides throughout the period.

FULL-FORWARD LINE

Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)

A consistent presence in attack since 2010 and has four All-Ireland medals to his name.

Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)

Tipp's key man in attack has rarely failed to deliver. His unselfish work often goes unoticed.

Lar Corbett (Tipperary)

Tipp's John McGrath and Eoin Kelly were considered for the final place on the team, but ultimately we went for Corbett who delivered on more than a few big days in the early part of the decade.

Fans of the Blue and Gold will not forget the three goals he bagged against the Cats in the '10 All-Ireland final.