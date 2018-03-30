SATURDAY 31 MARCH

Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final

1900 Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium

Limerick stood tall in their shoot-out drama with Clare

This pair meet in the league for the first time since 2010 when Tipp won a Division 1 game by 2-23 to 0-8. They have met three times in the championship since then with the Premier winning three to Limerick’s two.

Tipp eventually found their rhythm to ease past the Dubs last weekend

Tipperary, who last won the Division 1 title in 2008, are bidding to reach the final for a second successive year. The Shannonsiders last won the title in 1997 and were last in the final in 2006.

The counties will meet again in the first round of the Munster championship ‘round robin’ on 20 May.

Tipperary secured a place in the semi-final with an 11-point win over Dublin in last Sunday’s quarter-final while Limerick built on their successful promotion run in Division 1B to beat Clare in a dramatic shoot-out.

Michael Duignan's view

"Tipperary have tried an awful lot of players during the league and I think they've found one or two, with Alan Flynn at corner back settling in well.

"So, Tipp are looking strong but I've been saying for the last few weeks that the two teams who could really do with winning a national title are Limerick and Wexford.

"I've been very impressed with Limerick. I've seen them a couple of times during the league, and even without the Na Piarsaigh players, they've been very impressive and had a great win against Clare in the quarter-final.

"So, while Tipp in Thurles are tough to beat and their forwards are playing really well, I just have a suspicion that Limerick might win this one."

SUNDAY 1 APRIL

Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final

1400 Wexford v Kilkenny, Innovate Wexford Park

The rival managers

They meet for the second time in three weeks and for the third time this year. Wexford won the Walsh Cup final on frees after the sides finished level at the end of extra-time in January but Kilkenny won the Round 5 eague clash in Nowlan Park on 11 March by three points (0-22 to 0-19). TJ Reid scored 0-12 as Kilkenny led all the way. They were six points ahead after 59 minutes but Wexford cut the deficit to two points before Walter Walsh hit the Cats' last point.

The sides met in last year’s Allianz Hurling League quarter-final which Wexford won and they repeated the success in the Leinster semi-final.

Kilkenny last reached the Allianz Hurling League final in 2014, which was also the last time they won the title, while Wexford’s last appearance in the decider was in 1993. They last won the Division 1 crown in 1973.

Michael Duignan's view

"It's been a brilliant rivalry over many years but it's definitely been spiced up in the last couple of years with Davy Fitzgerald.

"I've to say, I've been very impressed with both teams during the league. Kilkenny lost their first two games, they were missing an awful lot of players. The likes of Paul Murphy, Colin Fennelly, Conor Fogarty, Richie Hogan are all long-term absentees from the team and the team looked to be in big trouble.

TJ Reid

"And showing that unbelievable spirit and determination that Kilkenny have, they've clawed their way back and introduced a lot of new players. But the nucleus of the team has still been key. Padraig Walsh at full back, Cillian Buckley at centre (back), TJ Reid and Walter Walsh at 11 and 14. TJ, in particular, has been phenomenal during the league.

"But I just don't think it will be enough, without those players (the absentees) mentioned.

"I think Wexford have moved even since last year. In terms of their style of play, you see wing backs moving up the field. You saw Paudie Foley and Diarmuid O'Keeffe scoring four points from play between them the last day (against Galway).

Cillian Buckley and Conor McDonald

"Conor McDonald has returned to form, and Rory O'Connor, only 20 years of age, was brilliant against Galway. They're just playing brilliant stuff and are always hard to beat in Wexford Park.

"I think Wexford might just have too much firepower with Kilkenny missing those players and I expect to see a novel league final between Limerick and Wexford."

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie & the News Now App from 1830 on Saturday and 1330 on Sunday.

RADIO

Live commentary on Tipperary v Limerick on Saturday Sport Extra, RTÉ Radio 1 from 1855, Wexford v Kilkenny live commentary on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

TELEVISION

Saturday: Tipperary v Limerick live on TG4 from 1900

Sunday: Wexford v Kilkenny live on TG4 Youtube from 1400, deferred shwing on TG4 from 1745

Highlights of the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.

All live and deferred games on GAAGO.

WEATHER

Saturday: There will be just a few light showers with good sunny spells. Top temperatures will be between 6 and 9 degrees

Sunday: Overall dry with good spells of sunshine for much of the day. However cloud and rain will feed into the southwest of Munster later in the afternoon and will gradually move up across the south of Munster and the south of Leinster later in the evening. Moderate to fresh easterly breezes will make it feel cool throughout, with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 or 9 degrees Celsius. For more go to met.ie.