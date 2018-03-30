SATURDAY 31 MARCH

Allianz FL Division 3 final

1700 Armagh v Fermanagh, Croke Park



Allianz FL Division 4 final

1500 Carlow v Laois, Croke Park

After one season in the third tier, it's a quick jump back up for Fermanagh and they did in the most dramatic of fashion after last weekend's last-gasp win over Longford.

Seamus Quigley has nailed it. We have won it! Longford 1-9 v Fermanagh 1-10. This is scenes! Division 2 in 2019 here we come!! — Fermanagh GAA (@FermanaghGAA) March 25, 2018

A disputed free from Seamus Quigley in the final minute of stoppage time saw the Ernesiders dramatically claim the win they needed at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Armagh spent two seasons in Divsion 3 and they gained their promotion with a game to spare when drawing with Rory Gallagher's side 0-07 each in Enniskillen on 18 March.

The Orchard men came back from four points down at the break to earn parity against opposition who finished the game with 13 men.

Turlough O'Brien

The promise that Carlow showed in the 2017 championship continued into this year as Turlough O'Brien's men finally made their escape from the basement after 33 years.

A hard-fought win over Antrim on the Bank Holiday weekend made it six wins from six for the Barrowsiders, a success that prompted O'Brien to pur cold water ony any suggestion of a two-tier championship.

He told the RTÉ GAA Podcast: "With a two tier system you’d take away the days we have in O’Moore Park, you’d take that away from us. We relish that day and look what came from that day.

"We built on it and we grew as a county, we grew as a team and we’ve got promotion and we’ve continued to grow.

"There are so many suggestions being made about altering the Championship and creating new structures and we seem to in the GAA always think about creating the exception to the rule and doing things in a convoluted way."

As the dust settles on 7 thrilling, breathless days for both codes in our County, let us say congrats to @CLGLaois today on their promotion. A great crowd in NCP today for a great local derby. See you all again next Sat. in the hallowed home of the GAA......... #CarlowRising 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/yaVQ6VkuSX — Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) March 25, 2018

Laois would always have felt that Division 4 was beneath them and their swift escape was confirmed last weekend after a narrow one-point win over Saturday's opponents. As a result their final regualtion game against Antrim was deemed meaningless.

O'Moore County boss John Sugrue said he was just relieved to have achieved promotion when he spoke to RTÉ Sport.

"We're just delighted to have gotten promoted. At times we played quite decent football. And then more times, we lacked a little bit of discipline and a little bit of structure. We're in Division 4. Any team in Division 4 has work to do.

Allianz FL Division 2

1500 Down v Tipperary, Páirc Esler

1500 Louth v Meath, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda

The question here is to find out who will join Louth in the third tier in 2019? A Meath victory over the Wee County will see Down make the drop. Can the sight of the Royal jersey inspire Pete McGrath's men to get something tangible from this campaign?

If they do get the two points (a point won't do based on the head-to-head with Meath) and Down achieve something similar against Tipperary (who have nothing to play for) then it's Meath who will back in the third tier for the first time since 2012.

There is a scenario where Cork, Meath and Down could all finish on six points, but the Mourne County would have to shoot the lights out against Tipp in order for them to improve their scoring difference, and so survive.

SUNDAY 1 APRIL

Allianz FL Division 1 final

1600 Dublin v Galway, Croke Park

Galway's Ciaran Duggan and Michael Darragh Macauley of Dublin

They may be second and third respectively on the All-Ireland honours list but league final clashes between Dublin and Galway are extremely rare. In fact, they are so rare that this showdown will mark only the second meeting of both sides in the final in the 92-year history of the competition.

It’s 51 years since they first met, with Galway beating Dublin by 0-12 to 1-7 in the 1967 ‘home’ final before losing the final proper to New York over two legs in Gaelic Park. The last championship match between Galway and Dublin was the 1983 All-Ireland which Dublin won by two points - a feisty encounter on a squally day at GAA HQ where the Dubs finished with 12 men.

Dublin are in the decider for the sixth successive year, having won four-in-a-row in 2013-2016 before losing to Kerry last year. The Tribes, who were promoted from Division 2 this season, last appeared in the top-tier final in 2006 when they lost to Kerry.

The sides drew 0-13 each when they met at Pearse Stadium a fortnight ago.

Top scorers:

Dublin: Dean Rock: 1-25 (0-18 frees), Ciaran Kilkenny 2-16, Niall Scully: 2-08

Galway: Barry McHugh: 1-21 (0-15 frees, 0-3 ‘45s’), Shane Walsh: 0-16 (9 frees), Eamonn Brannigan: 2-o9

Allianz FL Division 2 final

Roscommon's Conor Devaney with Ciaran Brady of Cavan

1400 Cavan v Roscommon, Croke Park

Relegated from the top flight last year, Cavan and Roscommon have wasted no time getting in rejoining the big guns They both took 11 of a possible 14 points to seal promotion and book a place in the final. They met in Round 6 at Dr Hyde Park last Sunday week when Rossies won out by 0-15 to 0-13.

For the Breffni it was a case of leaving it late in their final regulation game, as they edged out Tipperary by the bare minimum.

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie & the News Now App from 1430 on Saturday and 1330 on Sunday.

RADIO

Live commentary on Armagh v Fermanagh, with updates on Carlow v Laois on Saturday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400. Live commentary on Cavan v Roscommon and Dublin v Galway on Sunday Sport from 1400 on RTÉ Radio 1

TELEVISION

Saturday: Armagh v Fermanagh and Carlow v Laois live on TG4 from 1445

Sunday: Dublin v Galway and Cavan v Roscommon live on TG4 from 1330

Highlights of the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.

All live and deferred games on GAAGO.

WEATHER

Overall dry with good spells of sunshine for much of the day. However cloud and rain will feed into the southwest of Munster later in the afternoon and will gradually move up across the south of Munster and the south of Leinster later in the evening. Moderate to fresh easterly breezes will make it feel cool throughout, with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 or 9 degrees Celsius. For more go to met.ie.