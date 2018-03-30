The GAA has proposed paying inter-county players and managers an allowance in a radical report predicting how the Association might look in 2034.

The Irish Times has reported that 'Towards 2034 – the 150th Anniversary of the GAA', which hasn’t yet been published – makes this and other radical suggestions as the Association looks towards the future.

Former GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail, who stepped down from the role, that is now filled by John Horan, at Annual Congress in February, established a committee to draft the 2034 document.

Croke Park remains committed to their amateur status, that sees managers and players, notionally at least, receive nothing more than out-of-pocket expenses for the time.

However, this may change in the future at the top level, though the GAA don’t see any shift in policy towards club players and managers.

"By 2034 the GAA will have developed a model to recognise the time and effort contributed by senior inter-county players and their respective managers," reads the report.

"This will facilitate effective budgeting where senior inter-county players and managers will retain their existing amateur status but have their value to the Association, and their enormous commitment to their sport, recognised by a defined and agreed allowance."